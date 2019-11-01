Cramer's lighting round: Buy these stocks to play the 5G rollout

Arbor Realty: "It's had a move. It's up 40% and I don't like the specialized real estate financial business 'cause I don't really know what they own."

Crowdstrike: "It's new, it's good. I like the company, but I prefer — look, Proofpoint just reported a good quarter last night."

Nokia: "In order to be able to catch up to Huawei it has to just kill its margins. ... I don't have much hope for Nokia or Ericsson over the next 18 months. 5G's here to stay. If you want to play 5G you go to Skyworks, maybe you do Qorvo or most importantly with Marvell Tech..."

Coca-Cola: "Look, Coca-Cola's kind of doing nothing. ... Coke's fine, Starbucks is better."