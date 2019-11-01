The CEO of US Concrete spent $120,000 for a stake in a horse that's favored to win $1 million at the Breeder's Cup

Sillouetted horses on track in the morning in preparation for the Breeders Cup at Santa Anita Park on October 27, 2019 in Arcadia, California.

The CEO of U.S. Concrete wanted the intense competition, and now it's here.

Bill Sandbrook is the majority owner of thoroughbred Decorated Invader, who is favored at 4-to-1 to win the Juvenile Turf race in the 2019 Breeder's Cup taking place Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

With a 60% stake in Decorated Invader, Sandbrook could take home roughly $300,000 of the $1 million purse if the horse is victorious. That prize money isn't bad considering the executive paid $120,000 to the investment group that owns the thoroughbred horse, giving him majority ownership.

According to Equibase, a company that provides racing information to thoroughbred racetracks, the 2-year-old colt has earned $180,375 in 2019, finishing with two first-place wins in three starts.

"My heart is going to be pounding" when Decorated Invader heads to the gates to start the race, Sandbrook said in an interview. He was named CEO of U.S. Concrete in 2011.

"The adrenaline that you get is similar to an athlete," Sandbrook said. "Everything is going to happen in the next two minutes, and you've got two minutes. It's not a football game that lasts three and a half hours. It's not 100 plays in a baseball game. The next two minutes, you know it's going to make or break your expectations."