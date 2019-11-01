Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Exxon, Pinterest, Alibaba, Colgate, Amgen & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Exxon Mobil – The energy giant reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimate. Revenue also beat analysts' forecasts. CEO Darren Woods said the company was making "excellent progress" on its long-term growth strategy.

Alibaba – The Chinese e-commerce giant beat analysts' forecasts on both the top and bottom lines, with its results driven by increases in mobile users among other factors.

Colgate-Palmolive – The consumer products company beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 71 cents per share. Revenue was very slightly below Wall Street forecasts, however. Volume increases and higher prices helped drive a 4.5% increase in organic sales.

Newell Brands – The maker of brands like Sharpie, Paper Mate, Sunbeam, and Mr. Coffee reported quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 56 cents a share. Revenue also came in above estimates. Newell announced it was ending its divestiture program and will keep two units it had planned to sell.

AIG – The insurance company earned an adjusted 56 cents per share for the third quarter, below the consensus estimate of $1 a share. Revenue topped Street forecasts. Despite the profit miss, AIG reversed a year-ago loss on smaller catastrophe losses.

Amgen– Amgen struck a strategic partnership with China's BeiGene, buying a 20% stake for $2.7 billion in cash. BeiGene will market three different Amgen products in the Chinese market and the two companies will split the financial results.

Pinterest – Pinterest reported a quarterly profit of a penny a share, compared to consensus forecasts of a 4 cents per share loss. The online hobby board operator's revenue came in below estimates, however, amid slowing sales growth.

Avis Budget – Avis Budget earned an adjusted $2.96 per share for its latest quarter, well below the consensus estimate of $3.64 per share. The car rental company's revenue missed forecasts, and it lowered its full-year revenue guidance. Like its rivals, Avis has been impacted by the growing popularity of ride-hailing services.

Arista Networks – Arista Networks came in 28 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share. The networking equipment company's revenue also came in above forecasts, however the company issued a current-quarter revenue forecast well below estimates due to a sudden drop in business with a single customer — believed by many to be Microsoft.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts – Shares in the casino operators may come under pressure after gaming revenue in Macau fell 3.2% in October. Analysts said there has been a least a small impact on Macau gambling from anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

U.S. Steel – U.S. Steel lost 21 cents per share for the third quarter, 8 cents a share less than Wall Street was anticipating. The steel maker's revenue also beat analysts' estimates, but the company and its rivals are battling a weaker pricing environment.

El Pollo Loco – El Pollo Loco reported quarterly profit of 20 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. The restaurant operator's revenue also came in above forecasts. The company the third quarter started slow, but that momentum picked up in September and is continuing into the current quarter.