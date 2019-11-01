Trump-ally Nigel Farage offers Boris Johnson a Brexit election alliance

Nigel Farage at the Brexit Party's General Election campaign launch at the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster, London.

LONDON — The leader of the U.K. Brexit Party, Donald Trump-ally Nigel Farage, kicked off his election campaign on Friday with an offer and a warning to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The starting gun has been fired on campaigning toward a U.K. general election on Dec. 12 in a bid by different parties to win power and resolve the U.K.'s relationship with the European Union.

Speaking at the Brexit Party launch in Westminster, Farage said he would sign up around 500 candidates to stand for seats in England, Wales and Scotland.

The Brexit Party has no current members of Parliament but feels it can do especially well in the leave-supporting areas of Wales and northeast England. Farage said his party could take seats from the main opposition party, Labour.

"It would be fair to say that there are around 150 seats in this country that are Labour-run constituencies that the Conservative Party have never won in their history. And they are not going to at this election," Farage said.

Farage called on the U.K. prime minister to join a "leave alliance" and said his plan would work if Johnson's Conservative Party backed away from contesting the pro-Brexit vote.

"That is how I feel a deal of this kind, a nonaggression pact, could work," said Farage.

Farage also said Brexit Party candidates would be stood down in areas where Conservative Party candidates were agreeable to the type of EU exit sought by his party.