Treasury yields move higher ahead of October's jobs report

At around 02:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.6980%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1840%.

The bond market reaction followed concerns about the U.S. and China trade war. Media reports out Thursday suggested that China was reluctant about the prospects of a long-term trade deal with the U.S.

Later Thursday, President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement."

In terms of data, there will be nonfarm payroll numbers and new unemployment figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET. There will also be manufacturing PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury has no auctions scheduled for Friday.