Treasury yields move higher ahead of October's jobs report

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday morning.
At around 02:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.6980%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1840%.
The bond market reaction followed concerns about the U.S. and China trade war. Media reports out Thursday suggested that China was reluctant about the prospects of a long-term trade deal with the U.S.
Later Thursday, President Donald Trump said on Twitter: "China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement."
In terms of data, there will be nonfarm payroll numbers and new unemployment figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET. There will also be manufacturing PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury has no auctions scheduled for Friday.