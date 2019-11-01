Your first trade for Friday, November 1

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Disney.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Target.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gold Miners ETF.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long GLD. Short Bitcoin and Ethereum. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, REZI, RRGB, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, TGT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM, LQD. Her firm is short TGT calls. Karen Finerman is long AAL, AYR/CN BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, REAL, REZI, SEDG, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is long GOOG put spreads. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Dan is Long TLT Dec call spread. XLP Nov put spread. SMH Nov put spread. NKE Nov / Dec Call calendar. DIS Nov / Dec Call Calendar. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO