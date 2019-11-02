Investors reassess the hope-and-hype business model, causing stocks like GrubHub to plunge

(This story is part of the Weekend Brief edition of the Evening Brief newsletter. To sign up for CNBC's Evening Brief, click here.) Investors lately have been heeding that classic bit of advice for writers: "Kill your darlings." Rather than a writer deleting his most cherished but overwrought passages, investors are ditching some of the most hyped, unproven and aggressively priced growth stocks with ambitions of outmaneuvering the giants of consumer technology. While the S&P 500 churned to a new record high for the week, a broad sampling of name-brand e-commerce upstarts had their shares shredded. In the past week alone, food-delivery portal GrubHub, online furniture seller Wayfair, Internet marketplace Etsy and social-media scrapbook site Pinterest have reported earnings not terribly far from forecasts. But the market took no mercy, leaving those four stocks down between 20% and 40% in the last week. While each attacking different markets, these companies are all deploying software to deliver real-world goods (in Pinterest's case leads and ads for real-world product sales).

Stark reassessment

They all lack the massive scale or customer loyalty of Amazon, eBay or Facebook. And they each embody the private-startup mentality of growing revenue and customer relationships as fast as possible, while touting a huge "addressable market" to attack — without a clear path toward sustainable profitability. What's hurting these high-concept, high-valuation tech phenoms is not the global-slowdown and trade-friction themes that pressured the broad market in late summer. It is a stark reassessment of businesses that purport to be software companies and aspire to software valuations, but don't enjoy the lush margins and effortless economies of scale that software can achieve. Because they are doing the hard stuff: coordinating meal deliveries, shipping couches across the country, for example. David Sacks, co-founder of Craft Ventures and a former PayPal COO, notes in a recent Medium post, "When you're losing money on every transaction, you can't make it up in volume. In fact, the more revenue that a businesses with negative unit economics generates, the more money it loses… There is now a painful readjustment happening as many of these companies try to fix unit economics and bring their cost structures in line."

WeWork effect

Though he was discussing private startups, the same reckoning is bleeding into public markets. This is largely thanks to the IPOs of Uber and Lyft, which sagged immediately; the direct listing of Slack, which has slumped 40% since its July debut; and the disastrous failed attempt by WeWork to raise capital from public investors. If WeWork stands as the logical extreme of over-capitalized startups with upside-down economics and reckless governance, its comeuppance appears to have raised suspicion over valuations of aggressive entrants into traditional industries generally. And so the abandonment of upstart emerging-growth "disrupters" by investors goes beyond consumer Internet contenders, though. Beyond Meat, the buzzy maker of synthetic meat substitutes going after the entire protein market, has seen its stock disgorge more than half of its furious early surge in the months after it's May initial offering. The stock's decline accelerated last week even after reporting a small profit as insiders were allowed to sell shares following the IPO "lockup" expiration. Beyond Meat was down more than 40% in October alone. And the entire class of smaller software-as-a-service stocks — which soared to towering valuations as if all were destined to become the next Salesforce.com — have been cut down hard. The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) has dropped 12% in three months even as incumbents Microsoft and Alphabet sit near record highs, for instance. What, then, does this mean for the broad stock market, which is trudging along thanks to a plausible trough in earnings last quarter, a dose of Federal Reserve easing, low bond yields and inklings of a global-growth upturn?

Old Economy rebounds