Irish investors more hopeful now that prospects for a no-deal Brexit is fading.

Noel O'Halloran is worried about Brexit, but maybe not as much as a few months ago. The chief investment officer of Dublin-based KBI Global Investors, manager of the New Ireland Fund, is committed to an Irish stock market and economy that was likely to get hit hard as events in London and Brussels tumbled toward the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal to keep nearly-free trade flowing. What a difference a few months makes. With prospects for a no-deal Brexit seemingly fading, Irish markets are recovering, and assessments of the Emerald Isle's Brexit hit are moderating. The Irish Stock Market ISEQ Index is up 16% since Aug. 20, after a 13% drop from the springtime. Assessments of the risk Ireland faces from a hard Brexit are still dire — Oxford Economics says it could reach as much as 2.5% of the nation's output. But odds that will happen are dropping, said Martin Beck, lead economist at London-based Oxford. "It will be a hit, in very specific sectors," said O'Halloran, who noted that over the last 12 to 18 months investors have shied away from Ireland due to the political uncertainty. "But most of those sectors are not listed on the stock market so it shouldn't affect the stock market as much as it has." The U.K. has close political and economic ties with its former Irish colony. Independent since 1922, Ireland still sends 15% of its exports to the U.K., trailing only its exports to the United States, where the 35 million Americans of Irish descent dwarf the Irish population of 4.8 million. About 40% of Ireland's food and drink exports go to the U.K., and one of its largest publicly traded companies, Kerry-based Kerry Group, is a major meat producer. And more than half of other Irish exports pass through Britain on the way to Europe or other destinations, according to Oxford.

The Brexit spillover effect

That leaves Ireland, an EU member with no plans to exit, subject to a host of potential problems that Brexit could bring. Some are obvious, like new tariff barriers. Others are less so: The delays that come with having to do customs searches at the border of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., could add hours to shipping times and keep agricultural products from getting to end markets while they're as fresh as they could be.

Ireland is also vulnerable because it's so small. Its population of 4.8 million is about equal to that of Alabama, and its gross national product, adjusted for purchasing power, is about the size of Missouri's, which is 1.5% of the U.S. economy. The country's biggest exports to Britain are agricultural products, said Thomas Sgouralis, who follows Ireland's economy for Moody's Analytics. "The no-deal Brexit will hit exports hard,'' he said. But the Irish market and the Irish economy are not really the same thing, O'Halloran said. Most of the market's value is tied up in a relative handful of shares, many in construction, banking and building products that are not expected to suffer much. Domestic Irish service businesses will feel less impact from Brexit if and when it happens. For example, more than 23% of the $62 million iShares MSCI Ireland exchange-traded fund is invested in one company, CRH plc, which sells asphalt, cement and construction "aggregates" such as granite and limestone. CRH is also more than 20% of O'Halloran's fund. iShares' second-biggest holding is Kerry Group, a $7.4 billion-a-year multinational maker of food products including Naked Glory meat substitutes and a range of sausages and food additives. Kerry gets 52% of its sales from the Americas, according to the company's annual report. The top 10 stocks, including RyanAir and banking leaders AIB and Bank of Ireland, comprise 79% of iShares' portfolio.

What lies ahead