Cramer's lightning round: The market does not like Okta right now

LendingTree, Inc.: "I like LendingTree in this environment. Doug Lebda is killing it. He's crushing it. We are Lebda supporters from way back. It's buy time."

Avita Medical: "What's the one? ... I don't know that one. I'll have to come back on that. That's a foreign company."

Scorpio: "It's crazy town in that group. That is a trade. Those rates keep going higher ... but you're in there for a trade. Please, don't overstay your welcome."

Okta: "The market does not like this stock right now. Even if they shoot the lights out, I don't know how much it's going to go up. But Adobe did report after the bell; they raised their guidance... so maybe it can save family fave Okta, but right now, because you're younger, just own it for the long haul because Todd McKinnon has the best cybersecurity business there is."

SunPower Corporation: "Sunpower is so low I'm not going to tell you to sell it. I can't believe how low it's gone. It's actually quite discouraging, frankly. But I think that it's OK here."

Oneok: "Oneok is one of the best energy plays. 5% yield ... That one is a buy."

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's the opposite of Oneok. That is a company that I don't trust and I would not own, and I don't think is a good situation for anyone retired or otherwise."

HubSpot: "I like HubSpot but remember, Dave, we know these big hyper growth stocks have gone out of style for now. But if we sit there on HubSpot, I think we will be fine."

Zscaler: "Zscaler quarter was not the blow-out quarter I was not looking for, frankly, and that was a little discouraging there ... but it did not blow the numbers away."