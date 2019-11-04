DraftKings partners with NBA as new authorized betting operator for the league

The National Basketball Association and sports betting provider DraftKings announced a multiyear partnership allowing DraftKings to become an authorized betting operator of the league, the organizations announced Monday.

As part of the multiyear partnership, the NBA will provide official betting data to DraftKings, which the company will make available for consumers on its mobile platform and sportsbooks.

"We are excited to team with DraftKings, who has established itself as one of the leaders in the sports betting landscape in the U.S. and has a passionate NBA following," Scott Kaufman-Ross, the league senior vice president, head of fantasy and gaming said in a statement.

Live betting is more prevalent on the DraftKings sportsbook for the NBA than any other sport with more than 70% of basketball bettors wagering live bets, the organizations said in a joint press release.