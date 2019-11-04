Four White House officials defy subpoenas, refuse to testify in House impeachment inquiry

Four White House officials called to testify in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine have refused to appear for their scheduled depositions on Monday, NBC News confirmed, raising the specter of even greater White House resistance to the ongoing probe.

They included John Eisenberg, legal adviser to the National Security Council, and his deputy, Michael Ellis, as well as Robert Blair, a top aide to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and Brian McCormack, an aide at the White House Office of Management and Budget who previously worked for Energy Secretary Rick Perry. All four witnesses were issued subpoenas by the House Intelligence Committee, and all four defied them.

The refusals to appear escalates a growing legal battle between House Democrats and the Trump White House, which has vowed to stonewall the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump used nearly $400 million of U.S. military aid as leverage in an attempt to force Ukraine's government to investigate the son of Trump's political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

In at least one case, the White House informed attorneys for Eisenberg that the president would block his testimony by invoking a sweeping form of executive privilege known as "constitutional immunity."

Eisenberg's testimony is considered especially relevant to the inquiry because of his central role in the immediate aftermath of a July 25 phone call between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian company.

In testimony last week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that Eisenberg took the unusual step of seeking to transfer a transcript of the phone call to a highly classified computer server, as opposed to a more widely accessible server on which the transcripts of foreign leader calls are typically stored.

Ellis is Eisenberg's deputy, and House investigators are hoping he can shed light on some of the same events in the aftermath of the July call in which Eisenberg allegedly played a role.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in his dealings with Ukraine and repeatedly attacked the impeachment process. On Monday, he wrote on Twitter, "What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is "perfectly" stated. There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected (and before!)."

Another witness sought by the committee is Robert Blair, a top aide to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and one of a small group of individuals who actually listened to the July 25 call. Specifically, Blair is believed to have specific information about a halt to U.S. military aid earmarked for Ukraine, which was ordered by Trump and conveyed through Mulvaney.

Over the weekend, Blair's lawyer told CNN, "Mr. Blair is caught between the assertions of legal duty by two coequal branches of government, a conflict which he cannot resolve." NBC News reported that Blair received a subpoena on Sunday.

The fourth witness set to testify Monday was McCormack, a former aide to Energy Secretary Rick Perry. According to testimony from several current and former administration officials in recent weeks, Perry was part of a group of three administration officials who were charged with running a shadow foreign policy towards Ukraine, and working closely with the president's personal lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

McCormack's testimony could potentially offer House impeachment inquiry investigators a fresh perspective into several key events leading up to the July 25 phone call, including any collaboration between Perry and Giuliani during the spring and summer.

McCormack received a subpoena on Sunday, according to NBC News, but he did not plan to appear for his scheduled interview on Monday. Perry is scheduled for a deposition on Wednesday, but the Department of Energy has already indicated that the secretary will not appear.

The House investigation centers on the question of whether Trump abused the power of his office in his attempt to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, and if so, whether those actions meet the standard for "high crimes and misdemeanors" deserving of impeachment and, potentially, removal from office.