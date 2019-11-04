Goldman Sachs shifts to less defensive currency strategy amid 'tentative stabilization'

Goldman Sachs has shifted to a slightly more aggressive stance in its global foreign exchange recommendations amid what it sees as a "tentative stabilization" in global growth and a cooling of geopolitical risk.

In a note to investors published late on Friday, the Wall Street giant said it sees greater opportunities in the global FX market, after major risk events such as a "no deal" Brexit and possible U.S. tariff increases were averted in recent weeks.

"Plus, while incoming data on the global economy have not been great, the timeliest indicators point to a tentative stabilization," Zach Pandl, Goldman Sachs co-head of global foreign exchange and emerging market strategy, said in the note.

But with the U.S. Federal Reserve seemingly hitting pause on its rate cut strategy, a key source of market support, and weak growth in Europe, Goldman is recommending a less defensive mix of FX trades but still does not see a broad weakening of the U.S. dollar.

"That would likely require more evidence of a pickup in global growth, some greater clarity on the path ahead for the trade conflict, and possibly lower US real rates," Pandl added.