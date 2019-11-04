Trump boasts about Dow record amid impeachment probe: 'Spend your money well!'

President Donald Trump addresses the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on October 8, 2018.

The stock market hit a new milestone on Monday. Cue the tweets from President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 100 points Monday to hit its first all-time high since mid-July, following in the footsteps of the S&P 500 which hit a new record last week. Trump, who enjoys touting market gains more than his predecessors, shouted out the new record on Twitter before the market was open: "Stock Market hits RECORD HIGH. Spend your money well!"

The president then tweeted about the Dow record, criticizing the media's focus on the impeachment inquiry. "All-Time High for Stock Market and all the Fake News wants to talk about is the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump said in a tweet on Monday.

Stocks recently got a big boost from renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. Last month, Trump said both sides had come to a "very substantial phase one" agreement that is expected to be signed later in November. China said Friday it reached a consensus with the U.S. in principle following trade talks last week.