Volkswagen starts factory production of electric car it says is 'accessible to millions'

The Volkswagen Group officially started series production of its ID.3 electric car Monday, with the German auto giant aiming to become a world leader in the growing field of e-mobility.



A ceremony, held at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant, was attended by CEO Herbert Diess and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others.



In a speech, excerpts of which were published online, Diess said that the ID.3 would "make an important contribution to the breakthrough of e-mobility."



"It makes clean individual mobility accessible to millions of people and is a milestone for our company on the road to becoming climate-neutral by 2050," he added.



In an announcement on its website, Volkswagen described its "electric offensive" as "picking up speed." The ID.3 is set to be launched "almost simultaneously" in European markets next summer, with the basic version marketed at less than 30,000 euros ($33,487) in Germany.

The Zwickau facility is currently undergoing a conversion from being a 100% internal combustion engine factory to one that produces only electric vehicles. Volkswagen is putting around 1.2 billion euros into the site's re-development and says that from 2021 it will have the capacity to produce 330,000 all-electric vehicles annually.