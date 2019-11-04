Watch: President Trump welcomes World Series champion Washington Nationals to the White House

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to welcome 2019 World Series champions the Washington Nationals to the White House Monday.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 4-3 in a best-of-seven series last week to earn their first World Series championship.

Trump was met with a mix of boos, taunts and cheers when he attended Game 5 of the series in Washington D.C.

Not every player will attend the White House ceremony. Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle has said he is opting out.

"People say you should go because it's about respecting the office of the president, and I think over the course of his time in office he's done a lot of things that maybe don't respect the office," Doolittle told the Washington Post on Friday.

