'America First' or 'America Alone?': The US should decide, ex-UK leader Tony Blair says

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Tony Blair speaks during the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal on November 7, 2018. ( Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The U.S. needs to look at where it stands in relation to its allies like Europe, the U.K.'s former prime minister told CNBC Tuesday, saying there are concerns over whether the country is putting itself first or in isolation. "The worry all the time, I think not just in Europe but outside — is where does the U.S. stand in this slightly difficult space between 'America First' and 'America Alone'?," Tony Blair, the U.K. prime minister from 1997 to 2007, told CNBC Tuesday. "One of the things that will be very necessary once we get our (U.K.) election out of the way, and once we get Brexit resolved, is that we look at how we revive that transatlantic alliance because it's hugely important."

Blair said the rise of non-Western powers like China in the 21st century made a strong alliance between the U.S. and Europe even more of a necessity. "It needs allies who believe in the same democratic systems to stay together," he told CNBC's Wilfred Frost in London. Trump's presidency has been characterized by his"America First" approach to the economy, trade and geopolitics. Trump's supporters say he has focused the government's energy where it really matters –such as the domestic economy and jobs for U.S. workers rather than U.S. foreign policy – but his detractors say that Trump is leading America to lose its place as leader of the free world.

'Weird' politics

While the U.S. president is facing an impeachment inquiry and a trade war with China continues to be unresolved, in the U.K., Brexit continues to divide the public and the Parliament. Commenting on the U.K.'s EU departure and other global politics currently, Blair observed that "everyone's politics is weird right now." "Whenever you go anywhere in the world and leaders start talking to each other you get into a competition as to whose politics is crazier — I always say to people that I think we're (the U.K.) is ahead, a lot of people are competing to catch up with us."