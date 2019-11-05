Asia markets set to gain as Wall Street touches record highs

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Tuesday following record closes overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, which return to trade on Tuesday following a holiday the day earlier. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,145 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,940. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,850.77.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia gained about 0.3% in early trade. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce its decision on interest rates later on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

A private survey of China's services sector is also expected later on Tuesday, with the Markit/Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index for October due around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.