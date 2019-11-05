EU official Barnier says 'no one' has explained the benefit of Brexit — 'not even Nigel Farage'

EU Chief Negotiator on Brexit Michel Barnier delivers a speech during the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal on November 5, 2019. (Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LISBON, Portugal — The European Union's top Brexit negotiator said Tuesday that he still hasn't heard an adequate argument explaining the benefit of the U.K. withdrawing from the bloc.

"Until now, no one has ever managed to explain to me the added value of Brexit," Barnier told an audience at the Web Summit technology conference. "No one. And not even Nigel Farage."

Farage, who established the Euroskeptic Brexit Party earlier this year, was a key figure in the movement to bring the U.K.'s membership of the EU to the top of the national political conversation. Despite this, he has said he will not stand as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming election.

Brussels and London recently reached a divorce deal that would see Britain exiting the EU, but the resulting legislation has been put on hold as the country heads for a December election — the first since 1923.

The U.K. Parliament actually voted, in principle, for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's revised withdrawal agreement last month, but said it needed more time to approve all the necessary legislation encompassed in the Brexit bill.

The EU subsequently granted the country an extension to the Brexit deadline, delaying its planned exit until January 31.