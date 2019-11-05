Read Gordon Sondland's revised testimony in the impeachment probe about Trump's pressure on Ukraine

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media outside a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the U.S. Capitol on October 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are (L-R) Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland updated his testimony before House investigators to add that he now recalls key conversations he had with other key figures in the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

Statements from a Trump administration advisor on Europe and a top U.S. official to Ukraine "have refreshed my recollection about certain conversations" from two months earlier, Sondland said in a recent addendum to his testimony.

In mid-October, Sondland spent hours testifying behind closed doors before three Democrat-led House committees investigating Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the Bidens and Ukraine's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election. The 375-page transcript of his deposition was made public by Congress on Tuesday.

But a day earlier, Sondland's lawyer, Robert Luskin, submitted to the investigators a three-page declaration from Sondland as an "appendix" to his sworn testimony. That declaration is included at the end of the transcript.

In the addendum, Sondland admits that he told a top Ukraine official that hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine — which had been withheld without clear explanation at the time from the Trump administration — would likely not be delivered until Ukraine agreed to make a "public anti-corruption statement" that had been under discussion.

Read the update to Sondland's testimony below: