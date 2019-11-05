Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Match Group, WW International, Plantronics and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Match Group tanked 16% after the company topped third-quarter earnings expectations and matched revenue estimates at $541 million, though reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The parent company of dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid posted earnings of 51 cents per share, exceeding the 42 cents per share Wall Street forecast, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

In the fourth quarter, Match expects revenue between $545 million and $555 million, which is lower than the $559.3 million expected, according to Refinitiv.

The company reported 9.61 million average subscribers, exceeding the 9.57 million average subscribers analysts expected. The average revenue per user came in at 59 cents, however, falling just shy of the 60 cents per share Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of WW International, formerly Weight Watchers, tumbled 15% during extended trading after the company posted mixed third-quarter earnings. The wellness company posted earnings of 68 cents per share, exceeding the earnings of 66 cents per share Wall Street expected. Revenue came in at $349 million, falling short of the $353 million expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The company's end-of-period subscribers fell to 4.4 million from 4.6 million at the end of its second quarter. In the fourth quarter, Wall Street expects WW earnings of 36 cents per share, while the company's implied fourth-quarter guidance is mostly below estimates at between 26 and 38 cents per share.

Plantronics shares plummeted 29% after the communications device manufacturer reported a second-quarter earnings miss. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share excluding certain items on non-GAAP revenue of $470 million, falling short of the $1.33 per share earnings and $483 million in revenue analysts forecast, according to Refinitiv.

The company expects its third-quarter earnings between 1 cent and 31 cents per share, much lower than the $1.59 EPS Wall Street expected. The company also expects third-quarter non-GAAP revenue between $383 million and $423 million, compared to expected revenue of $512 million.

Shares of Five9 spiked 9% after the bell following the cloud computing company's third-quarter earnings beat on the top and bottom line. Five9 reported earnings of 20 cents on revenue of $83.8 million, compared to the 15 cent EPS and $78.8 million in revenue analysts forecast, according to Refinitiv. Five9 also gave strong revenue and EPS guidance for its fourth-quarter.