Twitter CEO escalates his war of words with Zuckerberg in tweet poking fun at Facebook's new logo

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doesn't appear to be a big fan of Facebook's new branding.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Dorsey made fun of Facebook's new corporate logo by calling out its all-caps design. Facebook announced the new branding on Monday in the hopes that it will distinguish the broader family of apps, which includes WhatsApp and Instagram, from the Facebook social network.

The joke represents the latest development in Dorsey's public swipes against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Last week, mere minutes before Facebook's earnings call, Dorsey announced Twitter would no longer allow political ads on its website. Without naming Zuckerberg, Dorsey took a jab at the Facebook CEO's longstanding rhetoric around political ads, saying the move to ban ads on Twitter wasn't related to free speech.

Facebook has averted attempts to block political ads on the platform by arguing it would go against its mission to promote free speech. On the company's earnings call, Zuckerberg doubled down on his stance, saying it wasn't "right for private companies to censor politicians and the news."

Dorsey's other affronts against Facebook have been more obvious. Earlier this month, Dorsey said "hell no" when he was asked if he would join Facebook's cryptocurrency project, called Libra.