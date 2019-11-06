Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lowe's, Nike, BlackRock & more

Raymond James said in its initiation of several retailers that overall the athletic industry was well positioned for "impressive" growth.

"We believe the Athletic industry is positioned well for a continuation of impressive growth in the high-single-digit range for at least the next decade given a long-term mega trend towards comfort and health/wellness that has redefined the way consumers dress dating back to at least the 1980s. We point to the expanding acceptance of athletic footwear in most daily use cases (including work) today vs. simply for sport participation 30+ years ago as an example of this shift. We prefer brands (LULU/Strong Buy, NKE/Outperform, UAA/Outperform) over distribution (DKS/Underperform, FL/Outperform), although we believe Foot Locker is exceptionally well positioned as the single best retailer of global athletic footwear product."