Asia markets set to trade higher as investors await US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday as investors monitor developments on U.S.-China trade.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, after the Nikkei 225 closed at 2019 highs on Tuesday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,335 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,350, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,251.99.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining more than 0.2%.

Investors will continue to watch for more developments on U.S.-China trade as the two economic powerhouses work toward reaching a deal.