Asia markets set to trade higher as investors await US-China trade developments

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday as investors monitor developments on U.S.-China trade.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, after the Nikkei 225 closed at 2019 highs on Tuesday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,335 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,350, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,251.99.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining more than 0.2%.
Investors will continue to watch for more developments on U.S.-China trade as the two economic powerhouses work toward reaching a deal.
China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed in September as part of the "phase one" trade deal, reports said. "Firmer commitments on lifting tariffs" are needed for China to pay a visit to the U.S., according to the South China Morning Post.
Beijing and Washington have been locked in a trade war for more than a year, with tariffs being slapped on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Recent data has shown that both economic powerhouses have suffered losses in the tens of billions of dollars from the trade fight.
Movements in the Chinese yuan will also be watched, after the currency strengthened past the 7 level against the dollar for the first time since August on Tuesday. The onshore yuan was last at 7.0082, while its offshore counterpart traded at 7.0002.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average nudged higher to a new record as it gained 30.52 points to close at 27,492.63. The Nasdaq Composite ended its trading day little changed at 8,434.68. The S&P 500, on the other hand, slipped 0.1% to close at 3,074.67.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.909 after rising from levels below 97.5 seen earlier in the trading week.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.15 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 109.0 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6889 after declining from levels above $0.690 in the previous trading session.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.