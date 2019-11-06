Republicans and 'Medicare for All' Democrats should stop sabotaging Obamacare, Delaware senator says

When it comes to crafting effective policies for our country, I believe that we should find out what works and do more of that. As health care open enrollment begins, there is growing evidence that the Affordable Care Act is working, and it is imperative that we build on its success – not tear it down.

Since day one, Republicans have done their dead level best to undercut the ACA at almost every turn.

On March 23, 2010, the ACA was signed into law – marking a historic moment for our country. We were finally on our way to providing millions of American families access to quality, affordable health insurance.

On that same day in 2010, 14 Republican Attorneys General challenged in court the ACA's requirement that Americans buy insurance – a concept first put forth by Republican Senator Lincoln Chafee and implemented in Massachusetts by then-Governor Mitt Romney in 2006. This cynical move would mark the beginning of their years-long effort to undercut the law.

Four years later, the ACA health insurance marketplaces were up and running, covering millions of Americans, many of whom, for years, could not afford insurance and, as a result, could not access much-needed health care services. Health insurers had to gain footholds in these new marketplaces. Just like turning an aircraft carrier, we knew that ensuring competition and stability would take time.

Both Democrats and Republicans, though, knew that there could be steps taken at the federal level to create predictability for insurers, help stabilize the marketplace, increase competition and bring down premiums. Instead, Republicans did the opposite and deliberately cut payments intended to stabilize premiums.

Then, in 2016, just as independent market analysts such as Standard & Poor's began to project improvements to the marketplace, Republicans eliminated subsidies that help lower deductibles and co-payments for consumers – a move that would send premiums up by double digits yet again.

Republicans were like Lucy with the football, and patients across the country were left hurting like Charlie Brown.

Today, these efforts continue. Now, the Trump Administration and 18 Republican Attorneys General have gone so far to embrace a lawsuit to scrap the ACA in its entirety.