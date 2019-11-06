California AG says Facebook isn't cooperating with probe, asks for court order

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, October 23, 2019.

California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Wednesday that Facebook has failed to comply with its subpoenas for more information in the state's ongoing privacy investigation.

Becerra is now asking the San Francisco County Superior Court to require Facebook to comply with its requests for additional documents related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In 2018, prosecutors from the Northern District of California, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began probing Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The scandal erupted after it was revealed that 87 million users' data was improperly harvested and shared with the Trump-affiliated campaign research firm.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.