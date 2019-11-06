House will hold its first public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry next week

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, second right, speaks with members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

The House will hold its first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump next week as the probe progresses.

In a tweet Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent will testify in an open hearing on Nov. 13. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will appear on Nov. 15, Schiff said.

"Those open hearings will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses," Schiff told reporters Wednesday.

The announcement furthers the House Democratic effort to move its investigation of Trump into the public eye after weeks of interviews behind closed doors. All three of the current and former diplomats have already spoken to lawmakers as part of the inquiry. The public impeachment hearings will be the first held in the House since 1998 during proceedings against President Bill Clinton.

The committee is looking into whether Trump abused his power to influence the 2020 election by urging the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and the former vice president's son Hunter. The panel has also investigated whether the administration tried to withhold about $400 million in military aid in exchange for a probe into the Bidens or other investigations related to the 2016 election.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the public hearings.