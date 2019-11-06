Impossible Foods sees 'huge opportunity' in meat-loving China

Impossible Foods, the maker of plant-based meat, sees a "huge opportunity" in China — one of the world's largest meat consuming markets, its CEO Pat Brown told CNBC.

The company was present at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai this week, where it said it expects to serve about 50,000 free samples of its plant-based meat.

"It's a huge opportunity, a perfect opportunity for us," Brown told CNBC's Eunice Yoon on Wednesday.

The aim, Brown said, was to perfect the technology so that the need for animals in the food system can be completely eliminated. "And also help China improve its food security by being able to produce its entire meat supply with its own farmers on its own land," he added.

While Chinese consumers eat various meats, pork is most commonly consumed.

Pork prices in China have soared amid a swine fever outbreak that's led to the shrinking of the country's hog population. The recent spike in pork prices has driven up the mainland's inflation and hurt the wallets of many consumers in the world's second-largest economy.

The country's pork and beef imports in September surged as China stocked up on proteins amid the decline of its hog herd, Reuters reported.

Brown explained that in China, Impossible Foods aims to find local partners to work closely with authorities and other companies to "establish a China-based industry" that produces plant-based meats for local consumers. That means both the supply of raw materials and the manufacturing process will take place within China's borders.