Disney earnings, jobless claims, Bank of England rate decision: Three things to watch on Thursday

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Disney reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Credit Suisse expects the media giant to report earnings of 88 cents per share, compared to the $1.48 per share earned in the same period last year. The large cut in earnings is mainly due to increased spending ahead of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service this month.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson said investors will be hoping for some "pre-sale color for the less than one week out Disney+ launch."

Shares of Disney are down about 7% in the last three months but are still up about 29% year to date.