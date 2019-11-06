SocGen third-quarter profit slumps 34% as investment banking weakens

Societe Generale has reported a net income of 854 million euros ($945 million) for the third quarter of 2019, falling short of analyst expectations.

Analysts expected a net income of 863.20 million euros for the third quarter, according to Refinitiv.

The French lender posted a net income of 1.05 billion euros in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, it had reported a net income of 1.3 billion euros a year ago.

Here are some of the highlights for the third quarter of 2019:

Revenues stood at 5.98 billion euros vs 6.53 billion a year ago.

Operating expenses dropped 4.1% from a year ago to 4.17 billion euros.

CET Tier 1 ratio reached 12.5% from 11.2% a year ago.

Societe Generale announced earlier this year plans to cut 1,600 jobs, mainly at its corporate and investment banking arm.

"Our performance is very much in line with our objectives and priorities. Our priority number one is around capital. This is the core focus of our shareholders," Frederic Oudea, chief executive officer told CNBC.

Societe Generale announced in 2017 that it would be looking to grow its capital position, towards a CET Tier 1 ratio target of 12% by 2020. Wednesday's results marked the second consecutive quarter where CET Tier 1 ratio was at 12%.

Speaking to CNBC, Odea said that the bank is not going to revise its CET tier 1 ratio target going into 2020. Nonetheless, he said: "At the beginning of the year, there was some worry that we would not be able to meet the 12% target. We are above, it gives a cushion. People should feel pretty relaxed now."