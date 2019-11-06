Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Expedia and more

People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku shares tanked more than 15% during extended trading despite the company reporting a third-quarter revenue beat. Revenue came in at $261 million, compared to the $257 million Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv. The television streaming platform posted an earnings loss of 22 cents per share, which was not comparable to analyst estimates. Roku also raised its full-year outlook for 2019, expecting revenue of $1.11 billion in revenue, which is at the midpoint of its projected range. That guidance was right in line with analyst expectations.

Fossil Group shares plummeted 27% following the accessory retailer's disappointing fourth-quarter revenue guidance and large third-quarter earnings miss. The company posted a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $539.5 million, falling short of the 9 cent EPS and revenue of $553.5 million analysts expected.

For its fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to decline between 5% and 10%, which is more than the 4% decrease analysts forecast, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

DexCom shares surged more than 20% after the glucose monitoring manufacturer raised its full-year revenue outlook to between $1.42 billion and $1.45 billion, an increase on the previous range of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. DexCom also decreased its gross profit margin guidance to about 63%, compared to the previous range of 64% to 65%.

The company's third-quarter revenue of $396.3 million is up 49% from the same quarter a year ago. "Volume growth in conjunction with strong new patient additions continues to be the primary driver of revenue growth as awareness of real-time CGM [continuous glucose monitoring] increases," the company said in a press release.

Shares of Expedia tumbled 13% after the company's third-quarter earnings miss. The travel company reported earnings of $3.38 per share excluding certain items on revenue of $3.56 billion, falling short of the $3.80 EPS and revenue of $3.58 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Expedia's gross bookings also came in just shy of estimates, coming at $26.93 billion versus the $27.06 billion expected.

TripAdvisor shares sank 7% following the company's reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. The travel website posted earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $428 million, while analysts expected an EPS of 69 cents and revenue of $459 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Qualcomm shares jumped 5% after the chip-maker reported better-than-expected earnings in its fourth quarter. Qualcomm earned 78 cents per share on revenue of $4.80 billion, exceeding the earnings of 71 cents per share and revenue of $4.70 billion forecast, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company's shares are up more than 48% year-to-date.

Shares of Square climbed more than 2% following the company's third-quarter earnings that topped expectations. The payments platform reported earnings of 25 cents per share excluding certain items on adjusted revenue of $602 million, while analysts anticipated earnings of 20 cents per share and revenue of $596 million. Gross payments volume also came in higher than expected, at $28.2 billion, versus the $27.97 billion Wall Street forecast.

Fox Corp shares climbed nearly 3% after the bell following the media giant's first-quarter earnings beat. Fox earned 83 cents per share excluding certain items, while Wall Street expected earnings of 69 cents per share. Revenue came in at $2.67 billion, also topping expectations of $2.60 billion.

Separately, the company announced at $2 billion stock buyback program of Class A and B shares, plus the execution of a stockholder agreement with the Murdoch Family Trust. The $2 billion stock buyback has no time limit, whereas a separate $500 million accelerated stock repurchase will be completed in the "near term," the company said in a press release. The shareholder agreement will limit Murdoch family members' and trust's potential gain in voting power as a result of the Class B share buybacks.

Wynn Resorts shares rose more than 3% after the bell despite the company's third-quarter revenue miss, posting revenue of $1.65 billion versus the $1.67 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Wynn also posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which were unlikely to be comparable to Wall Street expectations. The company's shares are up about 24% year-to-date.