Baidu shares jump 4% as video streaming helps results beat expectations

Shares of Chinese internet giant Baidu surged over 4% in after-hours trade following better-than-expected results for the third quarter.

Here are the highlights for the three months ended September 30:

Revenue of 28.08 billion yuan ($3.93 billion, according to the earnings release exchange rate). That's was relatively flat year-on-year.

Excluding items, earnings per share came in at 12.61 yuan, beating market expectations, but representing 34% year-on-year decline.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected 27.49 billion yuan in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of 7.88 yuan.

Baidu has faced a number of headwinds this year including a slowing Chinese economy amid a protracted U.S.-China trade war, increased competition from new search players like TikTok owner ByteDance and increased scrutiny from regulators on the advertising market in the world's second-largest economy.

Shares of Baidu have fallen 32% this year.

But the Chinese firm has been looking to diversify revenues, and reduce reliance on its core search business, by expanding into areas like driverless cars, artificial intelligence and streaming. The first two are viewed as future growth areas for the company, but its video platform iQiyi is already delivering the goods.