Cramer's lightning round: Here's what to do with Virgin Galactic

Home Depot: "It just a gigantic move. You've got to give it a little room. Marvin Ellison is doing a great job at Lowe's. Either one of them is fine with me."

American Outdoor Brands: "I want to stay away with from it. Sturm Ruger just reported a number that people felt was really horrible, and I bet American Brands is brought down by it tomorrow."

Energy Transfer: "You've got to stay away from all these pipelines. Why? Because there are a lot of companies that are on the ropes, including Chesapeake, which has giant bills to these pipelines and may not be able to pay them. That's what's pushing these stocks down.

Pure Storage: "This one, it's just all over the map. I don't like the personnel changes constantly happening. If you want to be in storage, I think you have to go with VMWare. That's the play."

National Grid: I like National Grid. I pay them every single month. I think it's absolutely terrific and I'm getting it brought to our people's attention because it is a buy."

Mongo DB: "We like Mongo DB. Open source database is a pretty growing business, but like we said last night, there are too many of these stocks and they're being lost in the shuffle."

Virgin Galactic: "That's like is owning a share in the Green Bay Packers, I think. It's nice. See if you can get the actual certificate ... and put it on your wall. No, I don't want you to do more than that."

Advanced Micro Devices: I see $40 in the future for AMD, because Lisa Su is doing a terrific job. The data center is strong, the PC is strong, gaming is strong. What more can you ask for?"

Apple Hospitality REIT: "We've liked Apple Hospitality the whole way; it does have a good yield. Now remember with interest rates going up, people are going to sell this stock but they can more than pay for that dividend so therefore I like it's actual distribution."