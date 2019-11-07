Disney stock rises after beating on top and bottom lines

Disney shares were up more than 4% after the company reported an earnings beat for its fiscal fourth-quarter on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: $1.07, adjusted, vs. 95 cents expected, according to Refinitiv

$1.07, adjusted, vs. 95 cents expected, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $19.1 billion vs. $19.04 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

Disney's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings arrive just days before the company's long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch on November 12. The service costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, and will feature content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

In an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin following the release, CEO Bob Iger said the platform is "ready to go" following a test in the Netherlands that he said was "quite successful."

Iger announced on CNBC that Disney+ will be distributed on Amazon's Fire TV as well as through Samsung and LG smart TVs. Amazon said in a release that Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers can get a free seven-day trial of Disney+ through their devices starting Nov. 12.

Beginning in March, Iger announced, FX will have a "huge presence" on Hulu, which Disney owns. FX on Hulu will include current and former FX shows as well as original content produced especially for the platform. He emphasized the "benefit" Disney has in being able to create and own its own content "and then capitalizing on consumption on new platforms" like Hulu.

On a call with analysts, Iger revealed that ESPN+ now has over 3.5 million paid subscribers.

Iger said he's not too concerned about the other platforms he will have to compete with, including Apple's Apple TV+, NBCUniversal's Peacock and WarnerMedia's HBO Max, as well as established players like Netflix and Amazon, echoing comments made a day earlier by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. At The New York Times' DealBook Conference on Wednesday, Hastings says there's a lot he can learn from Disney and that he plans to subscribe to their service. Iger said he is a Netflix subscriber.

Disney's media networks brought in $6.5 billion in revenue for the quarter. Revenue for parks and resorts came in at $6.7 billion. Studio entertainment revenue was $3.3 billion for the quarter and direct-to-consumer, $3.4 billion.

Disney's park in Hong Kong seems to have taken a hit as a result of protests in the region.

"Circumstances in Hong Kong have led to a significant decrease in tourism from China and other parts of Asia," CFO Christine McCarthy said, without naming the circumstances in particular. Based on Q4 trends, the company expects operating income at Hong Kong Disneyland to decline by about $80 million for Q1, McCarthy said. If the trends continue, she said, the company could to see a full year decline of about $275 million compared to fiscal year 2019.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct revenue estimate.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.