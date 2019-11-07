European stocks hit four-year high on China-US trade optimism

European shares touched a four-year high Thursday morning after China said the world's two largest economies had agreed to cancel additional tariffs imposed in their months-long trade war.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade to hit its highest point since July 2015, with basic resources, autos and travel and leisure stocks all rising more than 1% as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Utilities and telecoms were the main outliers, each shedding 0.6%.

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Washington and Beijing had over the past two weeks agreed to a phased removal of duties on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said that the cancellation would be important for the two sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal, Reuters reported.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the signing of the long-awaited "phase one" deal could be delayed until December. Investors had been hoping that the preliminary deal, which could lift some pressure from the global economy, may be signed as early as this month.

According to reports, the location of a meeting where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping would sign the deal has added an obstacle to proceedings. Reuters said Wednesday that London was now being floated as a possible venue.

Asian shares traded in mixed territory Thursday on the back of the earlier reports. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dipped 0.3%, with many of the region's indexes hovering around the flatline.

Back in Europe, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to make a decision on interest rates on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to keep rates steady ahead of the U.K.'s general election in December, having held rates at its last MPC meeting in September, bucking the rate-cutting trend seen among central banks globally.