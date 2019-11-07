Individual investors pulled $20 million from Fisher Investments following billionaire's sexist comments

Individual investors at Fisher Investments transferred $20 million from the firm the week after the billionaire made lewd comments at a conference, according to a research note from Mercer, an advisor to institutional investors.

The development was disclosed on a conference call Fisher executives held on Oct. 14 with Mercer, to discuss the fallout from founder Ken Fisher's comments at the Tiburon CEO Summit, according to the note obtained by CNBC.

When speaking at the conference on Oct. 8, Fisher had likened winning new clients to picking up women at a bar. He had used similar language at another conference in 2018.

Though the billionaire apologized, institutional investors — including seven government pensions — reacted quickly.

Thus far, more than $3 billion in institutional assets have left the Camas, Washington-based firm.

However, individual clients so far have held fast.

About $60 billion of firm's $94 billion in total assets come from retail investors, according to 2018 disclosures, known as Form ADV, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Private and retail clients have been "largely unconcerned," said Jill Hitchcock, senior executive vice president — private client group at Fisher, in the Mercer note.

Approximately 1% of those clients contacted raised concerns, with about $20 million in lost assets as a result, according to Mercer. Mercer declined to comment further.