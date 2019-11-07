Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including trim holdings, trade developments, 5G plays, state of retail

CNBC's Jim Cramer explains why the stock market's recent rally creates an opportune time to make a profit. The "Mad Money" host also argues that China's crackdown on fentanyl is a concrete sign that Beijing is serious about trade talks. Later on, Cramer dissects why 5G is back in vogue on Wall Street and learns about the retail landscape with Brixmor Property Group's CEO.
There's a bit too much optimism in the stock market right now, so it would be smart to do some selling, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.
"I'm not saying you should expect a big sell-off. I don't," the "Mad Money" host said, emphasizing the market's rally is real, not phony.
"But the bottom line is that when you have a jailbreak of immense stock proportions like we're having right now, you need to remember that not everything will work out perfectly."
China's decision to significantly sentence nearly 10 people for their role in a fentanyl production ring is a real piece of evidence that Beijing is serious about ending the trade war, Cramer said.
While a Chinese official tried to separate the criminal punishments from a trade-war resolution, Cramer said they had "everything" to do with it.
Cramer said that's because President Donald Trump and White House trade advisor Peter Navarro have criticized China for what they say is inaction on preventing the synthetic opiate from entering the U.S.
"This is a sign, not only of good faith, but that their Communist Party recognizes maybe they've got to start being serious," Cramer said.
Qorvo's recent quarterly report is a convincing sign that the fifth-generation of technology theme is back in vogue on Wall Street, Cramer said.
The company's blow-out September quarterly results and strong guidance "breathed new life" into the whole semiconductor cohort, he said, pointing to the stocks of Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom and Marvell Technology.
"After selling off over the summer, these 5G stocks, they're back and they're better than ever," Cramer said. "Based on what we heard from Qorvo last week, the business is on fire and you don't want to miss it."
Online shopping doesn't have to be bad news for brick-and-mortar retail, Brixmor Property Group CEO James Taylor told Cramer.
That is why the real estate investment trust, which operates open-air shopping malls across the country, has turned some of its prime space — close parking spots — into places for people who ordered online but want to pick up in store, Taylor said.
"We dedicate a few parking spaces, right out in front of the store," Taylor said. "The retailers who get it, who really understand how their customer wants to be served, do a great job at it, and they're seeing growth in their sales through it. Whether it is Kroger, Walmart, many others."
Cramer has long considered CyrusOne his favorite company in the data center business, and its CEO, Gary Wojtaszek, said Thursday that the European market will continue fueling the REIT's growth.
"The cloud wave that was going on in this country had taken off about four years ago, and Europe is a little behind the U.S.," Wojtaszek said. "The reason for our expansion into Europe is we saw that developing over there, and we've hit it out of the park. My only regret is we didn't go sooner."
Wojtaszek also explained why he publicly shot down rumors that CyrusOne was for sale, telling Cramer that "we just felt it appropriate" to be transparent.
CyrusOne wanted to "get anyone who was buying the stock on those rumors out of it and really let our results speak for themselves," he said.
Home Depot: "It just a gigantic move. You've got to give it a little room. Marvin Ellison is doing a great job at Lowe's. Either one of them is fine with me."
Virgin Galactic: "That's like owning a share in the Green Bay Packers, I think. It's nice. See if you can get the actual certificate ... and put it on your wall. No, I don't want you to do more than that."
Advanced Micro Devices: I see $40 in the future for AMD, because Lisa Su is doing a terrific job. The data center is strong, the PC is strong, gaming is strong. What more can you ask for?"
