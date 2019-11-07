Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including trim holdings, trade developments, 5G plays, state of retail

CNBC's Jim Cramer explains why the stock market's recent rally creates an opportune time to make a profit. The "Mad Money" host also argues that China's crackdown on fentanyl is a concrete sign that Beijing is serious about trade talks. Later on, Cramer dissects why 5G is back in vogue on Wall Street and learns about the retail landscape with Brixmor Property Group's CEO.

It's time to take a profit and strategically sell some stocks

There's a bit too much optimism in the stock market right now, so it would be smart to do some selling, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "I'm not saying you should expect a big sell-off. I don't," the "Mad Money" host said, emphasizing the market's rally is real, not phony. "But the bottom line is that when you have a jailbreak of immense stock proportions like we're having right now, you need to remember that not everything will work out perfectly."

A concrete positive sign in trade talks

China's decision to significantly sentence nearly 10 people for their role in a fentanyl production ring is a real piece of evidence that Beijing is serious about ending the trade war, Cramer said. While a Chinese official tried to separate the criminal punishments from a trade-war resolution, Cramer said they had "everything" to do with it. Cramer said that's because President Donald Trump and White House trade advisor Peter Navarro have criticized China for what they say is inaction on preventing the synthetic opiate from entering the U.S. "This is a sign, not only of good faith, but that their Communist Party recognizes maybe they've got to start being serious," Cramer said.

Qorvo's quarter 'breathed new life' into chip stocks

Qorvo's recent quarterly report is a convincing sign that the fifth-generation of technology theme is back in vogue on Wall Street, Cramer said. The company's blow-out September quarterly results and strong guidance "breathed new life" into the whole semiconductor cohort, he said, pointing to the stocks of Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom and Marvell Technology. "After selling off over the summer, these 5G stocks, they're back and they're better than ever," Cramer said. "Based on what we heard from Qorvo last week, the business is on fire and you don't want to miss it."

Online shopping creates opportunity for Brixmor Property Group

Online shopping doesn't have to be bad news for brick-and-mortar retail, Brixmor Property Group CEO James Taylor told Cramer. That is why the real estate investment trust, which operates open-air shopping malls across the country, has turned some of its prime space — close parking spots — into places for people who ordered online but want to pick up in store, Taylor said. "We dedicate a few parking spaces, right out in front of the store," Taylor said. "The retailers who get it, who really understand how their customer wants to be served, do a great job at it, and they're seeing growth in their sales through it. Whether it is Kroger, Walmart, many others."

A key to CyrusOne's growth? Europe

Cramer has long considered CyrusOne his favorite company in the data center business, and its CEO, Gary Wojtaszek, said Thursday that the European market will continue fueling the REIT's growth. "The cloud wave that was going on in this country had taken off about four years ago, and Europe is a little behind the U.S.," Wojtaszek said. "The reason for our expansion into Europe is we saw that developing over there, and we've hit it out of the park. My only regret is we didn't go sooner." Wojtaszek also explained why he publicly shot down rumors that CyrusOne was for sale, telling Cramer that "we just felt it appropriate" to be transparent. CyrusOne wanted to "get anyone who was buying the stock on those rumors out of it and really let our results speak for themselves," he said.

