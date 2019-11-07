Philippine economy beat expectations to grow 6.2% in the third quarter

The Philippine economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter fueled by stronger government spending, making it all but certain there won't be a need for more policy easing this year.

Gross domestic product in the July-September quarter grew 6.2% from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday, exceeding the 6.0% median forecast in a Reuters poll. That compared with 5.5% growth in the prior quarter.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter.

An expected pick-up in government spending, slowing inflation, a rebound in farm output combined to lift third quarter growth.

The Philippines remains one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, but rising uncertainties, including ongoing U.S.-Sino trade tensions, had put this year's 6-7% growth target at risk.

Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the economy would need to expand by at least 6.7% in the final quarter to meet at least the bottom end of the growth goal.

The growth rebound, however, may not be sustained.

"We don't think Q3's strong figures mark the start of a sustained rebound. On the plus side, consumption should continue to grow at a decent rate, helped in part by a sharp slowdown in inflation, which will have boosted consumers' purchasing power," said Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.