The Santa Claus rally has already started and there's more to go, market analyst Tom Lee says

The so-called "Santa Claus rally" is already upon us, according to Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors' head of research.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit another new record on Thursday, bringing its gain for the year to 18%. Improving economic data and solid earnings have prompted the analyst to raise his year-end target for the S&P 500 to 3,185, a roughly 3% gain from here.

"We are in the final eight weeks of 2019, and roughly the start of the Santa Claus rally," Lee said in a note to clients on Thursday. "This effect is very strong in last 20 years."

Since 1998, when the S&P 500 is up more than 9.5% through the end of first week of November, the market has seen a 4% further pop on average, according to Fundstrat. This has happened 10 out of 10 times in the past 20 years, with the S&P 500 rising the last eight weeks to an average of 3,212, the firm said.