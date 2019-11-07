Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Party City, Roku, Expedia, TripAdvisor & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Roku — Stock of the streaming device maker sank more than 16% in midday trading after it broke its streak of topping profit expectations. Roku reported a third-quarter loss of 22 cents per share, worse than the 18 cents per share loss expected. Roku had beaten analysts' expectations for quarterly earnings in seven of its last eight reports before the third-quarter report.

Party City — Shares of Party City dived a whopping 67% after the party supplies retailer reported an unexpected quarterly loss. The company lost 28 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to forecasts of a breakeven performance, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was also below forecasts. The company called its quarter "disappointing" and said many tailwinds that it had expected failed to materialize.

Expedia — Shares of the online travel company cratered 27% after reporting dismal third quarter earnings. Expedia reported earnings per share of $3.38 on revenue of $3.56 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings of $3.80 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion, according to Refinitiv. Gross bookings also missed estimates coming in at $26.93 billion, shy of the forecast $27.06 billion.

TripAdvisor — Shares of travel company Trip Advisor plummeted more than 22% after missing on the top and bottom lines of its third quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 58 cents, below the estimated 69 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $428 million, lower than the $459 million expected on the Street.

Fossil Group — Shares of Fossil tanked more than 21% after the watchmaker reported a big earnings miss in the third quarter. Fossil reported a loss of 11 cents per share in the last quarter, missing the analysts' estimate of 16 cents profit, according to FactSet. The company's revenue also fell short of expectations.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm shares jumped more than 6% after the semiconductor posted quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. The company reported a profit of 78 cents per share on $4.8 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 71 cents on revenue of $4.7 billion. Qualcomm's results got a boost from its licensing business.

Ralph Lauren — Shares of the fashion company rallied 14.6% on the back of fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Ralph Lauren posted a profit of $2.55 per share on revenue of $1.706 billion. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.691 billion, according to Refinitiv. The company said demand for its Polo shirts and jackets in China and Europe was strong.

Square — Shares of Square rose 5% after the financial technology company delivered strong top and bottom line third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's expectations according to FactSet's survey of analysts. Square's forecast for 2020 sees revenue growing 33%, a fact analysts noted as a key catalyst as Square also plans to accelerate its marketing spending next year.

Livongo Health — Shares of Livongo Health surged more than 15% after the health-tech start-up reported strong earnings. Livongo posted earnings loss of 5 cents in the third quarter, a smaller loss than analysts were expecting. Its sales also beat estimates, according to FactSet.

Teva Pharmaceuticals — The company's stock jumped 4.5% as, while its third-quarter earnings came in just below analysts' expectation, Teva raised its fiscal 2019 earnings forecast. Teva also announced that its TRUXIMA injection, a treatment for adults with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and leukemia, is now available in the U.S for patients.

Cardinal Health — Shares of Cardinal Health rose 3.4% after the health care company's earnings beat expectations. Cardinal reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.27 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.09, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also beat forecasts.

Kontoor Brands — Shares of Kontoor Brands dropped more than 8% after the maker of Lee and Wrangler jeans reported a revenue miss. The company earned an adjusted 95 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents better than estimates, but revenue fell below analyst forecasts, according to Refinitiv.

Nielsen Holdings — Shares of Nielsen fell nearly 1% after the market research firm announced plans to separate into two public companies, through a spin-off of its Global Connect Business.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck, Fred Imbert, Michael Sheetz and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.