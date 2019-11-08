In break from typical contract process, Air Force awards more than $20 million from hotel ballroom

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett speaks during the commencement of the U.S. Air Force Space Pitch Day, Nov. 5, 2019, San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Outside a hotel ballroom in the heart of downtown San Francisco, the U.S. Air Force awarded $22.5 million in government contracts to small companies focused on space technologies.

The two-day inaugural event, dubbed Space Pitch Day, is a break from the typical monthslong government contract process. Instead, the Air Force's approach was to design an event to give small business owners the opportunity to meet with and pitch their ideas directly to the military's acquisition team outside of the Pentagon.

Following their pitches, the Air Force had the opportunity to extend an on-the-spot government contract. What's more, companies could then receive initial payment from the contract via a government credit card swipe on a Square reader.

The push for an unlikely venue and unusual contract process are credited to Will Roper, the Air Force's acquisition head.

"It's not enough to develop and procure systems anymore. We've got to get in the business of buying ideas and generating ideas," Roper told a small group of reporters in San Francisco. "That's part of what we are doing here. We want to be where innovation is happening," he said.

Before the Air Force rolled out the Pitch Day series, Roper bristled at the notion that critics might question the process. He explained that while the rapid pace will likely come as a surprise for people accustomed to hearing about government waste in the acquisition process, this event was tailored to small businesses that require immediate financing.

"For those that think the credit card is a gimmick, well, they need to come down and work with companies for whom money matters," Roper said earlier this year. "That paycheck today means they are now focused on our mission and not making payroll," he added, noting that otherwise, companies would have to take out bank loans in the months leading up to receiving government contracts.