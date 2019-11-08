Skip Navigation
Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, World Wrestling, Target & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Nomura Instinet is initiating Walmart & Target as buy.
  • Citi is upgrading World Wrestling Entertainment to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs is downgrading Party City to neutral from buy.
  • Wedbush is initiating Slack Technologies as underperform.
  • UBS is initiating Beyond Meat as neutral.
  • Susquehanna is upgrading Foot Locker to positive from neutral.
  • Longbow is upgrading McDonald's to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs is raising its price target on Caterpillar to $156 from $130.
  • Telsey is downgrading Gap to market perform from outperform.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon (L) and wrestler Triple H appear in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009
Ethan Miller | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Nomura Instinet initiated Walmart & Target as 'buy'

Nomura initiated Walmart & Target as "buy" and said it had a positive outlook on retail and that it saw another year of "solid" growth ahead.

"Retail sales as we measure it have grown 3.6% year to date in 2019, solid versus a 15-year average of 3.5%. We believe the macro economic backdrop will support another year of solid growth."

Citi upgrading World Wrestling Entertainment to 'buy' from 'neutral'

Citi upgraded the stock and said the risk/reward was now "compelling."

"In 1Q19, WWE sentiment was almost uniformly bullish. As the firm inked its new US TV rights deals, the market extrapolated the step-ups for international markets and assumed most new revenue would flow to OIBDA. The stock briefly touched $100 a share."

