Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, World Wrestling, Target & more

"Retail sales as we measure it have grown 3.6% year to date in 2019, solid versus a 15-year average of 3.5%. We believe the macro economic backdrop will support another year of solid growth."

Nomura initiated Walmart & Target as "buy" and said it had a positive outlook on retail and that it saw another year of "solid" growth ahead.

Citi upgraded the stock and said the risk/reward was now "compelling."

"In 1Q19, WWE sentiment was almost uniformly bullish. As the firm inked its new US TV rights deals, the market extrapolated the step-ups for international markets and assumed most new revenue would flow to OIBDA. The stock briefly touched $100 a share."

