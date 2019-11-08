How Apple CEO Tim Cook charmed President Donald Trump

The trade war between the United States and China has most big tech companies really worried about whether tariffs could cut into their bottom lines

But one company was able to thread the needle between a volatile American president and the world's biggest consumer market.

More than any other tech leader, Apple CEO Tim Cook has spent a lot of time charming the Trump administration.

And it seems to be paying off.

Apple did not return requests for comment.



Watch the video to learn how Apple's CEO navigated the US-China trade war without ending up on the bad side of a mercurial U.S. president.







