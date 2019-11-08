Boon for Hong Kong as Alibaba eyes $15 billion late November listing: Sources

Alibaba plans to launch a Hong Kong share offering to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in the final week of November, in a deal that could boost the Asian financial hub as it struggles with anti-government protests.

The U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce giant is due to seek approval from Hong Kong's listing committee on Thursday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The listing process and bookbuild would then proceed during the week of Nov. 25, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

An Alibaba spokesman declined to comment to Reuters on the timing of the listing.

The transaction, Dealogic data showed, would be the world's biggest-ever cross-border secondary listing. Alibaba currently holds the record for the world's biggest initial public offering for its $25 billion 2014 float in New York.

The e-commerce giant's Hong Kong listing would also set up a year-end rush for global equity markets, with the Saudi government planning to sell 2% of oil giant Aramco in a deal that could raise up to $30 billion and topple Alibaba's own IPO record.