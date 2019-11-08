Cramer's lightning round: Microsoft is on its way to $150

Mastercard: "Mastercard is a stock that should be at $300 that is masquerading as a $274 stock. I thought ... [CEO] Ajaypal Banga did a fantastic job on the last quarter, he's the CEO, and I want you to" buy, buy, buy.

Lattice Semiconductor: "That's an incredibly interesting situation and I actually want to buy it."

Nike: "Nike at $90 I think it's a buy."

Beyond Meat: "I think it's going to trade between $70 and $80, $70 and $80, until we get a couple really big contracts, like a huge Kroger contract or the McDonald's contract. So now we are all depending on McDonald's saying that that test of 20 stores in Canada is going to be a winner, and I think it will be."

Vista Outdoor: "Just not enough mojo."

Microsoft: "One of the reasons why the Nasdaq was up so much today was because Microsoft really broke out. I think that [CEO] Satya Nadella's doing a fantastic job. ... I like that stock going at least to $150 very, very quickly. Stay long that one."

Steel Dynamics: "Why? ... Nucor's the one you have to own. ... I do not like Steel, and I don't like Steel because, despite the protection [from] tariffs, prices went down, so I think you've got to stay away from Steel Dynamics."

Alumina: "I think Alumina's great, but here's the pecking order, O.K.: first there's Danaher ... next I would buy Thermo ... and only then would I buy Alumina."

Ford: "Such a tough one. This isn't the quarter. They can't do it. They have got to find a way to get back in China [and] make it profitable, they got to slim down Latin America. I still think they're committed to the dividend, but I cannot recommend that stock."

Alibaba: "You know what, Alibaba is the only Chinese stock that I'd possibly buy."

Tesla: "I think Tesla's got — they made some very good numbers last time. The shorts are telling me, 'Jim, please don't hurt people with Tesla,' but you're right. They actually produced a lot of cars and they've got the China deal coming. So, I understand why you want to do that. It's a nice spec at your age. Same as Beyond Meat."

Workday: "That's a buy."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft and Mastercard.