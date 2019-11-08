Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes doesn't recall Zuckerberg discussing the Iraq War at Harvard

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes said on Friday that he doesn't recall Mark Zuckerberg ever discussing the Iraq War during the early days of the company, contradicting recent comments from the CEO tying the war to his views on free speech.

"I had never heard that before, and the internet had never heard that before," Hughes said an event with the Bay Area Chapter of the American Constitution Society. "I don't remember ever talking about that with Mark."

Last month, Zuckerberg told an audience at Georgetown University that discussion about the Iraq War at Harvard, where he was a student, and on Facebook in its embryonic days, played a key role in his controversial positions on policing speech. Unlike other social media companies, Facebook has said it won't ban political advertising nor will it play the role of fact-checker.

In claiming that Facebook was meant to promote dialogue about the Iraq War, which began in 2003, Zuckerberg took a departure from the well-known origin tale that includes the development of Facemash, a predecessor to Facebook where students could compare females at the college and decide who was more attractive.

Hughes said he takes Zuckerberg at his word and admits there's a chance he may not remember the past correctly, as it's been 15 years since Facebook was founded from their dorm room. But he indicated that it's an unlikely tale.

"I was at protests protesting the Iraq War," Hughes said. "I did not go to any with Mark Zuckerberg."