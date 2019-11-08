TJX, Ross, Burlington are beneficiaries of 'roadkill losers in the mall,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted one segment in the retail industry he believes will work well in a portfolio whether the economy is slowing or thriving.

The off-price retailers of TJX Companies, Ross Stores and Burlington Stores satisfy both consumers looking for bargain deals and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, looking to lease space to brands with a track record of drawing shoppers into stores, the "Mad Money" host said.

"Something like TJX or Ross Stores has got a treasure hunt atmosphere, where you can search for incredible, unmatched deals," he said. "That's why shoppers keep coming back. When TJX or Burlington or Ross generates more traffic, that benefits their neighbors in the same shopping center. They are all the winners from the roadkill losers in the mall."

Shares of each of the discount retailers are beating the S&P 500's roughly 23% gains year to date. TJX, the parent of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has risen more than 32% to $59.23 through Friday's close. Ross, the owner of Ross Dress for Less and DD's Discounts, has surged more than 34% to $11.82, while Burlington has posted a more than 24% gain to $202.75 in that same period.

The off-price chains, who buy excess inventory from department stores to sell at value prices, have a business model that is counter cyclical and allows their stores to sell products consistently in a slowing economy, Cramer said.

REITs such as Brixmor Property Group, Regency Centers and Kimco Realty count most of these brands among their top tenants, the host pointed out. In a time when more and more brick-and-mortar businesses are closing stores and shrinking their footprints, TJX, Ross and Burlington have plans to expand.