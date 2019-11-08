Power Rankings: billionaires, boots & Big Tech's black eye — top moments from the Week of Nov. 4

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

1. War on Wealth

It was a week where the war on wealth was front and center. Leon Cooperman, Bill Gates, and Jamie Dimon all spoke out against Senator Elizabeth Warren for vilifying the wealthy. Host of "The Profit" Marcus Lemonis explained why wealth taxes might not work the way many politicians hope they will...

2. Not-So-Woke Tech CEOs

For years Silicon Valley has tried to position itself as a paragon of virtue. But CEOs have had a hard time balancing altruism with their bottom lines. This week we saw Twitter employees charged with spying for Saudi Arabia and billionaire Travis Kalanick accepted a $400M investment from the Saudis. And let's not forget tech's other big problems: antitrust scrutiny, consumer mistrust, and fake news. We asked whether Silicon Valley is having an identity crisis...

3. Boot Barn Boom

While most brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled, shares of Boot Barn are riding high this year. The western-themed apparel chain caught the attention of Wall Street — named third in Cowen's Top Picks for the sector behind Walmart and Target. The CEO explained the company's strong performance this year...

**BONUS**

Tyler's "Wild" Fashion Statement...