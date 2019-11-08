Three things to watch for in the markets on Monday

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

Investors will be looking for updates on the U.S.-China trade war on Monday. Trade optimism spurred by news that the world's two largest economies agreed to roll back tariffs rallied all three stocks averages to record-highs this week. However, President Donald Trump said Friday he has not agreed to scrap tariffs on Chinese goods, dampening hopes about a resolution. Stocks fell on Trump's comments. China said on Friday that tariff removal is a requirement for a deal.

News of trade progress over the weekend could send the S&P 500 into its sixth straight week of gains, while a turnaround with trade talks could reverse the recent market rally.