US consumer sentiment rises slightly as outlook for the economy improves

Sentiment in the U.S. rose more than expected this month as consumers grew slightly more confident about the economy, according to preliminary data released Friday by the University of Michigan.

The early November read on consumer sentiment rose to 95.7 from 95.5 in October, the university's Surveys of Consumers data showed. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected sentiment to rise to 95.3.

"Consumers did voice a slightly more positive outlook for the economy, which was offset by a slightly less favorable outlook for their own personal finances," Richard Curtin, chief economist for the Surveys of Consumers, said in a statement.