Treasury yields lower as investors focus on US-China trade

U.S. government debt prices were higher Friday morning, amid a de-escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

At around 01:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9034%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.3735%.

Market players are following U.S.-China trade discussions, after a spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry said Thursday that both sides had agreed to cancel existing tariffs in phases. Both countries have had tense trade discussions since 2018.